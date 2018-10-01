7 On Your Side: October best bets to save big

Now that it's officially fall, stores are slashing prices on summer items and it's a good opportunity to score some great deals.
There are plenty of discounts in October. On Thursday, Oct. 4 it's National Taco Day-- so expect discounts at some restaurants. Then Columbus Day sales happen on the 8th and, of course, there's Halloween on the 31st. But the discounts don't end on just those three days.
First up, grills. Summer's sizzle has fizzled, but grill sales are heating up, consumer expert Janice Lieberman said. We checked out the bargains at P.C. Richard in Paramus.
"They need to clear them off the floor. They're getting ready for Christmas and Black Friday. So now's the time to get a deal, especially if they're a floor model," Lieberman said.
A six-burner Weber was slashed by $400. 7 On Your Side found all the summer staples were marked to move, including air conditioners.
"They are so expensive. But look what we found, check this one, reduced by half price," Lieberman said.
Also reduced this month: a new set of wheels. Lieberman said dealers are discounting new cars, pre-owned cars and leases.
"The 2018s have to get off the lot, they have to make deals to make those cars move," Lieberman said.
Other October bargains include plants and gardening equipment that are at rock bottom. Blue jeans are on sale and so is a fall bounty, like pumpkins and other seasonal produce.
Don't get scared away by high Halloween prices. Lieberman said to just plan ahead.
"If you're a smart shopper, the day after Halloween, pick up costumes for your kids for 50 percent off," she said.
What you may want to wait on this month: tech and television.
"Black Friday is the big push piece on TVs for all stores, so now its time to do your research," Lieberman said.
She suggested using October to go over features and browse stores for models with the features you want.
Get a jump on smart home tech, which Lieberman predicts will be the hot holiday gift.
"It can be very confusing, now is the time to ask the question, get a great sales person, ask how can I install it, how much will it be," Lieberman said.
And finally, airline tickets and hotel fares fall during the fall. If you want to get away, get a ticket today. Prices begin inching higher closer to the holidays.
If you're thinking about traveling for Thanksgiving or Christmas, this is the time to book now for those times," Lieberman said.
It's also National Pizza Month -- beginning Monday until Halloween you'll find deals at many national chains. Some are offering weekly promo codes for freebies and discounts. So check online for those codes to cash in.
