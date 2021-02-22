Shopping

Century 21 Stores hints at comeback; no reopening of US stores yet

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Century 21 Stores has announced it is making a comeback, but it is not reopening any of its stores in the United States yet.

The company announced it is planning a re-launch sometime this year.

Century 21's announcement did not include specifics, and Monday morning, the company indicated it does not yet have firm plans to reopen U.S. stores.

The company says is intention to re-launch the brand is due to demand from loyal shoppers.

Century 21 shuttered its 13 stores, including its flagship store in Brooklyn, after filing for bankruptcy protection in September.

----------
More TOP STORIES News