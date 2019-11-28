Holiday shoppers descend on stores open on Thanksgiving Day

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Thursday isn't just Thanksgiving Day, it is also the beginning of the holiday shopping season.The kickoff used to come on Black Friday, but now many stores open with deals as starting on Turkey Day itself.And this year we have a shorter-than-usual shopping season, so many retailers are not wasting a moment.Most open in the afternoon or evening - 2pm or 5pm - but K-Mart opened bright and early Thursday morning.Eyewitness News was at the store in Soundview as dozens of customers flooded in 6 a.m.Online deals have already started for many retailers, and they are doing what they can to get shoppers off their computers, out of their homes, and into their brick-and-mortar stores with in-store only deals.Some of the shopping apps offer discounts that can only be used in stores as well."Online retailers are creating different sales tactics to get people returning back to their websites," says consumer expert Andrea Woroch. "So instead of offering a sale for a couple days or even one day, if you offer a sale for just one hour or a couple hours, that's going to get a consumer returning back to your site multiple times."Shoppers will find that most big-ticket items go on sale starting Thanksgiving Day.----------