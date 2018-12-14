SHOPPING

Prada accused of using blackface imagery in SoHo store display

(Chinyere Ezie)

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
Protesters took to the streets of SoHo over what they call a racist and offensive window display at Prada.

When the designer store opened on Friday, many said the characters displayed in the window and on store shelves were reminiscent of blackface.

"They were dredged in racist imagery, exaggerated lips, black skin, there was unmistakable reference to blackface that has plagued our country for decades," civil rights activist Chinyere Ezie said.

Prada draped the windows and when they opened again, the offending characters were gone.

"History cannot continue to repeat itself. Black America deserves better. And we demand better," Ezie said in a now-viral Facebook post.

NYC council-member Jumaane Williams said he wants to know who is making decisions at Prada.

"Who looked at this marketing scheme and said this was OK?" Williams said. "Let's pretend you've never seen history, those exaggerated features look OK to you?"

A spokesperson with Prada Group released the following statement, saying no offense was intended, but they did not offer an apology:

"Prada Group abhors racist imagery. The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre. They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface. We abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery. We will withdraw all of the characters in question from display and circulation."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingcontroversial artblack historySoHoManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Heroes & Helpers: Christmas comes early for some kids on LI
'Secret Santa' pays off layaways at NJ Walmart
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
NJ city, Amazon team up to stop holiday package thefts
More Shopping
Top Stories
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
HRA officers in viral arrest say mom was abusive, bit officer
Feds bust apparent drug lab operation out of LI home
Woman killed in front of her newborn baby inside home
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Christie tells Trump he doesn't want chief of staff job
NYPD: Older man stabs 2 teens on MTA bus in the Bronx
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder
Show More
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
Farm tied to E. coli outbreak recalls cauliflower, other lettuces
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
More News