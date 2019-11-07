black friday

Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend

Target is also getting ahead of the holidays, announcing its 'holi-deals' this weekend.

The Black Friday Preview sale will run on Friday and Saturday.

The retailer says the sale will offer four times more deals than it did last year.

The retailer will also begin its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will open at 5 a.m. on turkey day and will stay open until 1 a.m.

Then on Black Friday, November 29th, Target will re-open at 7 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingholidayholiday tech giftsdealsblack fridaytarget
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK FRIDAY
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
See what people bought over Thanksgiving weekend in your state
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Black Friday mob at Victoria's Secret terrifies sales associate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harlem man allegedly killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in murder-suicide
First taste of winter on the way
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
MetLife working with rescue group to trap famed black cat
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
Police: Suspects bust through wall, rob NJ convenience store
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
Show More
Woman accused of sneaking into Bronx Zoo lion den due in court
Bronx bodega clerk shot, bystander wrestled gun away from shooter
Sickout staged at Long Island school over contamination concern
China sets daily limits on video games for young players
Nassau County announces largest fentanyl bust in county history
More TOP STORIES News