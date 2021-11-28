2 women killed, man critically injured in single-car crash on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two women were killed and a man was critically injured in a single-car crash on Long Island Sunday.

Police officers responding to the scene on Marcus Avenue near the intersection of Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park around 6:50 a.m. found a mangled 2009 Toyota Corolla overturned against a pole.

Two women, ages 39 and 71, were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old man that was driver was removed from the car and taken the to the hospital in serious critical condition.

Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad is investigating.

