2 women killed, man critically injured in single-car crash on Long Island

Police officers responding to the scene on Marcus Avenue near the intersection of Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park around 6:50 a.m. found a mangled 2009 Toyota Corolla overturned against a pole.
Two women, ages 39 and 71, were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 41-year-old man that was driver was removed from the car and taken the to the hospital in serious critical condition.
Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad is investigating.
