Sinkhole collapses under Upper West Side street, 2 cars stuck

UPPER WEST SIDE -- Two vehicles got stuck in a sinkhole after the part of the street they were parked on collapsed underneath them in Manhattan Sunday.

It was discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Riverside Drive near its intersection with 97th Street on the Upper West Side.

Video was posted to the Citizen app and City Councilman Mark Levine posted a photo to Twitter.

He said that emergency crews were on the scene and no one was injured.

He said the incident highlights the fact that New York City needs to upgrade its infrasctructure.

Earlier this week, videos of water pouring into subway stations and people wading through waist-deep water also raised questions about the city's dated infrastructure.

