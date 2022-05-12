Pets & Animals

'You can feel every bone': 6 emaciated kittens found abandoned in New Jersey alley

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Six emaciated kittens found in New Jersey on Wednesday were starved, stuffed in carriers, and abandoned in an alley, an animal refuge said.

The kittens were spotted on Oak Street in Paterson.

They were overheated inside the crowded carriers and had urinated on themselves.

Animal control picked up the kittens, and the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) provided them with emergency medical evaluations and urgent care.



"All six kittens are severely underweight to the point that you can feel every bones (sic) in their spinal columns, hips, and tails, but shockingly appear to have been house cats. They are surprisingly friendly and docile, approximately 4 to 6 months old and severely underweight," said RBARI's Executive Director, Megan Brinster.

The building owner believes the kittens were abandoned in the alleyway since at least the evening prior.

Upon their arrival to animal control, the kittens voraciously devoured their food.

Rescuers don't know where the kittens came from, or who abandoned them starving in overheated cramped carriers, but they are committed to their care and recovery - and to finding out who did this.

Contact adoptlove@rbari.org if you have any information and to make a donation or to find out how you can help visit https://rbari.org/

