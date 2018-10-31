Skeletal remains found in basement of Lake Grove home, decades after owner went missing

Eyewitness News
LAKE GROVE, Long Island (WABC) --
A skeleton was discovered in the basement of a home on Long Island Wednesday, 57 years after a man who lived there went missing.

Police say that man's four adult children found the possible human remains while excavating the basement of the home on Olive Street in Lake Grove.

The father has been missing since 1961. The family has owned the home since 1957.

The mother is deceased and the four siblings own the house.

Authorities are now trying to identify the remains.

Related Topics:
human remains foundLake GroveSuffolk County
