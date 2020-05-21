Sketch of man wanted for in attempted luring of girl in Flower Hill

FLOWER HILL, Nassau County (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man accused of attempting to lure an 11-year-old girl in Nassau County.Police released a sketch of the man.Investigators say the girl was walking with a friend near Dogwood Lane and Manhasset Woods Road in Flower Hill Friday.That's when a black BMW sedan with tinted windows stopped in the middle of the road near them.The man then rolled down the window and told the girl, "Ride, car, get in."The girl got scared, screamed, "No," and ran off.----------