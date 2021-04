Sketches released of suspects in NJ armed robbery, sex assault

EMBED >More News Videos "I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a sex assault and armed robbery, and they're hoping sketches of the suspects will lead to arrests.Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Department Director Robert Hubner announced that authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals believed to be involved in the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, April 16.Authorities say a man and woman were approached by the two individuals in the area of Lee Street and Scott Place and held at gunpoint.The investigation further determined the female victim was sexually assaulted, but further details were not released.One suspect is believed to have worn a cream or gray hoodie and sweatpants or jeans at the time of the assault, while the other was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and white Nike sneakers.The investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Officer Montalvo of the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 634-7700 or Detective Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4340.Tips may also be submitted to MiddlesexTips.com ----------