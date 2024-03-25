Best deals to shop on the last day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Skincare, clothing and sneakers.

If you love to shop on Amazon like me, you may always be looking for the best deals to shop. Don't wait for July's Prime Day; today is the last day to shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Don't have a Prime membership? Don't worry! This sale is available to everyone, and we have found some great deals on best-selling skincare, clothing, and sneakers.

The best deals on skincare, clothing and sneakers during Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2024

You've probably seen this viral beauty item on your "For You" page on TikTok - COSRX is a best-selling Korean skincare brand. According to the Mayo Clinic, snail mucin has moisturizing and protective qualities that are good for your skin. Reviewers who've tried this product say that it's the secret to "glass-like" skin. This is also a great product if you are prone to dry skin.

This powder foundation by Laura Geller New York is great for mature skin, uneven complexions and those who want the freedom to vary their coverage, according to the brand. Each shade of this foundation has six color pigments that blend and balance with your unique skin tone. It comes in porcelain, fair, light, medium, golden medium, sand, tan and deep colors, which you can build on for more pigment. The powder is weightless and does not feel or look cakey, according to reviewers.

Haven't gotten your hands on the viral Stanley Cup yet? Save some money now on the 14oz. H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. This tumbler is 90% recycled and made from stainless steel. It comes with a reusable straw, vacuum insulation and a flow-state lid to prevent leaks. It's also our top recommendation, in this week's "It's a Big Deal" episode.

These ribcage straight-style ankle jeans from Levis are 30% off. The jeans come in 12 different colors and multiple sizes. They're made from 99% cotton and are machine washable. It has a high waist if you prefer tummy control or simply love the style. Reviewers love the appearance, stretch and quality of the pants.

These high-waisted yoga pants are priced as low as $7.99 and come in 18 different printed and solid colors. The fabric is made of 92% polyester and 8% spandex. It has a 4.5-inch waistband that stays in place while running, jumping and exercising. You can wear these leggings beyond the gym; they work as loungewear or something comfortable to slip on before running errands. Reviewers who have bought these leggings like the comfort, appearance, quality and elasticity.

These leggings have over 48,000 reviews. These high-waisted yoga pants with pockets come in 15 different colors. The brand designed these to allow you to flow and move freely. The waistband is seamless and provides comfort. It has a cute V-shaped contour on the back to sculpt your figure.

I love the style of these slip-on loafers from Hey Dude. They come in 6 colors and range from sizes 5 to 12. They're machine washable, made of fabric material and have a rubber outsole. The rounded toe design supports healthy feet and allows free movement. They're designed with elastic laces under the tongue of the shoe to stretch, which makes them easy to slip on.

