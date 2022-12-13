Strong Island Animal Rescue team called to Mount Sinai home to rescue skunk

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A team from Strong Island Animal Rescue was called to a home to rescue a skunk in Mount Sinai last Friday.

The skunk had found its way inside a drainage pit and got trapped.

Video footage shows the workers climbing into the pit and using a net to catch the animal and set it free.

The worker said he did get sprayed by the skunk during the rescue mission, but he said "it's all good."

