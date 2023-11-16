Have you ever been ice skating in the sky?

Highest ice rink in NYC makes skating in the sky possible

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Families can celebrate this holiday season with an experience of a lifetime: skating in the sky.

Sky Skate is New York City's highest skating rink, where you can be above the city's greatest views while you skate.

The rink is located at the Edge in Hudson Yards on the indoor sky deck for an all-weather experience.

A 30-minute sessions costs $10 and includes Edge admission, Sky Skate adventure and complimentary skate rentals.

Sky Skate will be open until January 14.

For more information, visit: SKY SKATE | NY Edge (edgenyc.com).

