2 men slashed by shirtless suspect with scissors in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man slashed at least two people with scissors in Greenwich Village on Thursday morning.

A shirtless suspect approached a man and slashed him once in the neck with a scissor at Christopher and Hudson streets around 9:30 a.m.

That man ran away, apparently after suffering a minor injury.

Then police say the suspect slashed a 24-year-old man in the right forearm with scissors.

That man refused medical attention at the scene.

Police, armed with a description, spotted a shirtless 45-year-old man in the subway at West 43rd and 8th streets. He was positively identified by the second victim.

Charges will be pending following a psychological evaluation.

Police do not believe the suspect knew either man before the attack, but the investigation is ongoing.

