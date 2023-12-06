Police investigate 2 separate subway slashings at Downtown Brooklyn stations

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Two people were slashed just 20 minutes apart from one another at separate subway stations in Downtown Brooklyn.

Officials say the first attack happened at the Atlantic Avemue - Barclays Center Station at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A 38-year-old woman was slashed in the shin, leaving a trail of blood for other commuters to step over. The slashing happened in the mezzanine of the station.

Authorities say the second slashing happened just 20 minutes later and about three miles away.

This attack happened at around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Fulton Street Station.

A 67-year-old man was slashed in the right leg, left wrist, and left knee, police said.

Both victims were taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police say that they are searching for the suspect in both attacks and are working to determine if these slashings are connected. Officials did receive similar descriptions of the suspect in both attacks.

An investigation is ongoing.

