1 person slashed on Upper West Side subway station platform, police search for attacker

By Eyewitness News

(Citizen App)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who slashed a person on an Upper West Side subway platform Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after noon on the platform of the West Broadway 96th Street station.

Video from Citizen App captured the NYPD response to the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in an unknown condition.

The attacker is described as a Black man who apparently fled northbound on Broadway wearing black pants and no shirt.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Baby girl stabbed, allegedly by older brother with autism in Brooklyn

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityupper west sidenypdsubway crimeslashing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New Yorkers
De Blasio to parents: Send kids to school or face all-remote switch
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
6 charged in alleged NY 'birth tourism' scheme; 119 babies born in US
Boy hospitalized after allegedly stabbing baby sister with kitchen knife
Show More
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
Explosion rocks commercial building in NJ, sparks 4-alarm fire
Hackensack closing city offices to public amid NJ surge in COVID cases
Pat Patterson, WWE's 1st gay superstar, dies at 79
General manager of Staten Island 'autonomous zone' bar arrested
More TOP STORIES News