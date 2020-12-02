1 person slashed on Upper West Side subway station platform, police search for attacker

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who slashed a person on an Upper West Side subway platform Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just after noon on the platform of the West Broadway 96th Street station.
Video from Citizen App captured the NYPD response to the scene.
The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in an unknown condition.
The attacker is described as a Black man who apparently fled northbound on Broadway wearing black pants and no shirt.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
