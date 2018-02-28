Smiling, waving man accused of exposing himself on subway in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released a photo of the suspect.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are on the hunt for a man who exposed himself on the subway.

Police released a picture of the suspect that shows him smiling and waving.

The incident happened Friday morning on a southbound A train.

Police say the man exposed himself between the 175th Street station and the 34th Street station.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subway crimelewdnessNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News