Whether you like it or not, winter is coming. But the big question is, will we actually HAVE a traditional winter, unlike last year's record-breaking warmth and lack of snow?

Could there be snow in November?

NEW YORK -- Part of our viewing area to the far north and west may see a little snow overnight but typically measurable snow in November in the immediate New York City area is rare.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Western Ulster County and parts of central New York. They could get up to an inch of snow.

For most of us, the season's first snowfall is, on average, a few weeks away.

According to the National Weather Service, the average first measurable snow in Central Park is December 13. The latest first snowfall happened last season - February 1, 2023.

Early December is the general timing for the first snow around the area:

Bridgeport: December 3

Newark: December 9

Islip: December 11

November snowfalls are uncommon with the average snowfall less than an inch across the New York City metropolitan area.

The last measurable November snowfall in New York City was November 15-16, 2018.

For that storm, Central Park set a record for the most snow (6.4") this early in the season since records have started in 1869. More than 18 inches fell at Mt. Hope in Orange County.

It came. It snowed. It conquered. Snowvember was a nightmare for most, but for some, the first snow of the season was a welcome surprise.

The snowiest November dates back to 1898 when 19 inches of snow fell in Central Park.

Watch 'Weather or Not' with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg in the player above for more on the winter's outlook.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.