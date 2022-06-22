Community & Events

Woman overcomes homelessness to give back to her Bronx community through cooking




BRONX, New York (WABC) -- As the city looks for ways to tackle the homelessness crisis, one woman, who persevered against all odds, is offering hope and inspiration to others.

For Sobeyra Almonte, her passion for cooking comes from deep within to feed the homeless on the streets.

"I feel like my life has a purpose," Almonte said.

Almonte cooks from scratch with her husband Sherman once a week for the homeless in their kitchen in the Bronx.

Almonte and her husband pay for all the food they make.

"27 years ago I was homeless, I was homeless because I didn't want to have an abortion," Almonte said.

She was 20 when she was pregnant and lived on the streets.



"I used to walk from Manhattan to the Bronx looking for food, sleeping on benches, sometimes eating from the garbage," Almonte said.

Almonte was assaulted when she walked the streets and her first blessing was ending up at the hospital because they helped her get into a shelter.

Then she met her husband Sherman and they have been together for 25 years.

Now Sobeyra Almonte is raising four kids and is getting ready to pursue her college degree to become a psychologist, but she is making it a priority to never forget those in need.

"Just being able to go out and put a smile on somebody's face. That makes my day," Almonte said.

Almonte is handing out acts of kindness, one meal at a time.

"I want to tell everybody there are a lot of Sobeyra's out there waiting for an opportunity to love and embrace," Almonte said.

