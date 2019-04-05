12-year-old boy rescued from subway tracks in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was rescued off subway tracks in Brooklyn Thursday morning thanks to eagle-eyed straphangers and the quick work of transit workers.A rider spotted the child wandering onto the tracks at the Hoyt Street 2/3 station around 9:15 a.m. and reported the situation to a station agent.The station agent notified the Rail Control Center, which alerted all trains in the area and the NYPD.The train operator of a northbound 5 train, Hopeton Kiffin, saw the child between the local and express tracks, stopped the train, and helped the child onto the train via a door to the operator's cab."As I'm getting closer like looking suspicious, I saw someone on the platform pointing," Kiffin told Eyewitness News. "So when I took my time, inch up to it, I saw the child."Kiffin, a 17-year veteran of the MTA, was only operating the 5 train to help with vacation relief.The train continued to the next stop, Borough Hall, where it was met by NYPD officers who escorted the child off the train at 9:31 a.m.No injuries were reported.The child was taken to a local hospital, where he was evaluated and reunited with his parents.Transit President Andy Byford praised everyone involved for their efforts."I'm very proud of our train operator and station agent for their quick action to bring this child to safety without incident so that he can be reunited with his family," he said. "We also thank the NYPD, the customer who notified our station staff, and everyone who worked together for the safety and welfare of this child."----------