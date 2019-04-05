Society

12-year-old boy rescued from subway tracks in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

A 12-year-old boy with autism was rescued off subway tracks in Brooklyn Thursday.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was rescued off subway tracks in Brooklyn Thursday morning thanks to eagle-eyed straphangers and the quick work of transit workers.

A rider spotted the child wandering onto the tracks at the Hoyt Street 2/3 station around 9:15 a.m. and reported the situation to a station agent.

The station agent notified the Rail Control Center, which alerted all trains in the area and the NYPD.

The train operator of a northbound 5 train, Hopeton Kiffin, saw the child between the local and express tracks, stopped the train, and helped the child onto the train via a door to the operator's cab.

"As I'm getting closer like looking suspicious, I saw someone on the platform pointing," Kiffin told Eyewitness News. "So when I took my time, inch up to it, I saw the child."

Kiffin, a 17-year veteran of the MTA, was only operating the 5 train to help with vacation relief.

The train continued to the next stop, Borough Hall, where it was met by NYPD officers who escorted the child off the train at 9:31 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he was evaluated and reunited with his parents.

Transit President Andy Byford praised everyone involved for their efforts.

"I'm very proud of our train operator and station agent for their quick action to bring this child to safety without incident so that he can be reunited with his family," he said. "We also thank the NYPD, the customer who notified our station staff, and everyone who worked together for the safety and welfare of this child."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybrooklyndowntown brooklynautismrescuesubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
DNA results show man is not child missing since 2011
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
New York State Lottery: Watch the drawing at 11:21pm
Epic parking-space standoff goes viral on social media
2 park employees injured by falling tree in New Rochelle
Search on for 2-year-old bears who escaped enclosure in NY
Show More
Elderly woman fatally struck by jitney bus in Battery Park
NJ stops training police dogs to sniff out marijuana
Boy found alone in Midtown reunited with family
CT high school students taken to hospital after vaping incident
Female teacher's aide accused of sexual contact with teen girl
More TOP STORIES News