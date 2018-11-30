Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the start of Hanukkah by breaking a world record.The Manischewitz Company teamed up with the Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey on Friday to enlist students for the task of spinning 1,400 dreidels simultaneously.Organizers say dreidel is a sacred toy that helped kids secretly learn the Torah when it was once forbidden."So today we're celebrating the opportunity in a public way, that our children get to go to school every single day and learn the ways of God, learning Torah, in peace and harmony," Rabbi Daniel Price said.The group shattered the previous 2017 record of spinning 965 dreidels simultaneously.Hanukkah begins Sunday at sundown.----------