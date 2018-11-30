SOCIETY

1,400 New Jersey students break dreidel-spinning record ahead of Hanukkah

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the start of Hanukkah by breaking a world record.

RIVER EDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the start of Hanukkah by breaking a world record.

The Manischewitz Company teamed up with the Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey on Friday to enlist students for the task of spinning 1,400 dreidels simultaneously.

Organizers say dreidel is a sacred toy that helped kids secretly learn the Torah when it was once forbidden.

"So today we're celebrating the opportunity in a public way, that our children get to go to school every single day and learn the ways of God, learning Torah, in peace and harmony," Rabbi Daniel Price said.

The group shattered the previous 2017 record of spinning 965 dreidels simultaneously.

Hanukkah begins Sunday at sundown.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhanukkahholidayrecordBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
FedEx driver caught on camera properly folding fallen US flag
Dog overcome with joy after owner returns home from deployment
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
Family sues NYPD over cab driver's heart attack death
More Society
Top Stories
2 arrested in Queens bodega robbery, shooting; 2 still sought
Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
7-year-old in coma after truck passes school bus
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from NY storm drain
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Alaska earthquake leaves Anchorage TV station heavily damaged
Couple from New York discovered dead in Airbnb in Mexico
Charges filed in death of mother who railed against MS-13
Show More
Flight lands safely after engine 'concern' during takeoff
2 California teens found murdered in Tijuana
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Prosecutors: Double-fatal NJ crash began as police pursuit
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
More News