15-year-old Rubik's Cube champ sets puzzle-solving record in 1981

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 15-year-old Jeff Varasano became a celebrity of sorts when he set a national speed record for solving the puzzle.Varasano then unofficially broke the record again while Eyewitness News cameras were rolling on Oct. 8, 1981."I have done it 8,000 (times) and I didn't think I would get the fastest time I have ever gotten right here," said Varasano with a smile on his face.The whiz kid went on to write his own book, "Jeff Conquers The Cube in 45 Seconds: And You Can Too!"The book gives tips and advice on how to master the cube without missing a beat.Today, Varasano runs a pizzeria in Atlanta, Georgia.