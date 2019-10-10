Society

15-year-old Rubik's Cube champ sets puzzle-solving record in 1981

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- 15-year-old Jeff Varasano became a celebrity of sorts when he set a national speed record for solving the puzzle.

Varasano then unofficially broke the record again while Eyewitness News cameras were rolling on Oct. 8, 1981.

"I have done it 8,000 (times) and I didn't think I would get the fastest time I have ever gotten right here," said Varasano with a smile on his face.



The whiz kid went on to write his own book, "Jeff Conquers The Cube in 45 Seconds: And You Can Too!"

The book gives tips and advice on how to master the cube without missing a beat.

Today, Varasano runs a pizzeria in Atlanta, Georgia.

