3 off-duty NYPD officers save man's life at a New York City bowling alley

DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Three off-duty NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes after they saved the life of a man having a heart attack at a bowling alley on Staten Island Monday night.Officers of Brooklyn's 61st Precinct were bowling at Rab's Country Lanes in Dongan Hills when the man bowling next to them went into cardiac arrest.The officers sprang to action and were able to revive the 60-year-old man.He was reported to be in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.----------