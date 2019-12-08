Society

4 arrested in SantaCon bar crawl in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people were arrested Saturday as people dressed as Santa Claus paraded the streets of Hoboken, New Jersey.

The rowdy event known as SantaCon returned on Saturday, and town officials were reminding all Santa-themed bar crawl participants that beverages are not allowed on New Jersey Transit trains, buses, or light rail vehicles. People are also encouraged to bring presents for kids in need.

However, the annual event has a troubled past, and is not sanctioned by the city.

"This is not a helpful day for the City of Hoboken - not a day many tolerate. Unfortunalty taxpayers have to foot the bill for," says Mayor Ravinder Bhalla.

Authorities made 10 arrests and issued eight city ordinance violations during the annual Hoboken pub crawl in 2018. Police also cited people for public urination amid overcrowding at several locations.

On Saturday, the lines were long, and Hoboken brought in 75 officers to keep the peace and bring in help from neighboring Union City.

One city councilman is introducing a bill that would require the bars to foot the bill for SantaCon, instead of taxpayers.

So far, the event costs the city $60,000 in police overtime and thousands more in cleanup.

Mayor Bhalla says all options are on the table in an effort to keep Christmas revelers safe and residents safe.
Police also cited people for public urination amid overcrowding at several locations.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhobokenhudson countybarsantacondrinkingpolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
85-year-old seriously injured after run over by truck on Upper West Side
NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich was accidental
Search on for gunman who shot man at Queens subway station
AccuWeather: Sun to start
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
WABC hosts annual party for employees and their kids
Show More
Waitress gets $1,000 tip after restaurant was closed for a week
Police: 2 tourists violently attacked, tasered at subway stop
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
Triple fatal fire at vacant NYC home classified as homicide
Video: Man wanted in random buttocks groping in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News