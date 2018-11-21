HOUSTON, Texas --The city of Bellaire, Texas, welcomed its newest and youngest officer to its force this year as 7-year-old Max Boatwright took his oath Tuesday morning.
Officer Boatwright earned the honorary status for the day after he showed amazing courage, bravery and resilience during his fight against cancer.
The 7-year-old battled a brain tumor and leukemia, and he recently went through a bone marrow transplant.
"I'm going to be a police officer," he said. "I wanted to be one, and they invited me."
So why does he want to be a cop?
"Because I get to catch bad guys like the Joker," Boatwright said.
Dad Trey Boatwright said the experience meant the world to his son.
"He loves police," he said. "He loves Batman, superheroes and firemen."
The non-profit Stuff the Sleigh helped organize the event for Boatwright and his family.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts