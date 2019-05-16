military

71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military - Pentagon data

New Pentagon data shows a staggering 71 percent of young people are ineligible to join the military.

The main reasons most 17-to-24 year olds cannot qualify include obesity, lack of a high school diploma, or having a criminal record.

Recruiters say this could be a risk for our national security. Officials say it's also an issue for businesses in general because the vast majority of that age group is not eligible for many jobs.
