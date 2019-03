A 71-year-old Minnesota man has reportedly broken a world record for planking. WCCO-TV reports Andy Steinfeldt broke the Guinness World Record this week for his age group while at the Sabes Jewish Community Center in Saint Louis Park.According the JCC, Steinfeldt held the plank for 38 minutes.The previous record was for 36 minutes and 58 seconds.This, however, was not Steinfeldt's toughest challenge.The extreme senior athlete and motivational speaker just recently finished radiation treatment for prostate cancer.Way to go Andy!