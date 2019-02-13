A third grader in California is being hailed as a hero after her courage in the face of a terrifying scenario saved the life of her father.Authorities say 8-year-old Isabell Pierce was riding in the car with her father on January 15 when they heard a loud sound.Someone had apparently shot the driver's side window, and the bullet struck Isabell's dad in the chest.Isabell reacted quickly by taking a sweat band that was inside the car and using it to apply pressure to her father's bleeding wound.He was able to drive to a nearby fire department, where he received medical attention.The young hero received the Citizen's Medal of Merit by Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell in a ceremony Monday.----------