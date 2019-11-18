New York, NY -- The Audelco is an organization that acknowledges and honors African-American theatre and its artists in New York City. Established and incorporated in 1973 by Vivian Robinson (1926-1996), to stimulate interest in and support of performing arts in African-American communities.
"The VIV" Awards are the only formally established awards presented to the black theatre community. Every third Monday in November the nominees are awarded in various categories.
Actor who played Michael in "Good Times" now honors African-American theatre as Vice Pesident of Audelco
