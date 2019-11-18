Society

Actor who played Michael in "Good Times" now honors African-American theatre as Vice Pesident of Audelco

New York, NY -- The Audelco is an organization that acknowledges and honors African-American theatre and its artists in New York City. Established and incorporated in 1973 by Vivian Robinson (1926-1996), to stimulate interest in and support of performing arts in African-American communities.

"The VIV" Awards are the only formally established awards presented to the black theatre community. Every third Monday in November the nominees are awarded in various categories.
