Coronavirus News: After lifetime of service, WWII nurse honored on 100th birthday

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- A community of heroes, veterans and loved ones showed up to honor a U.S. Army nurse and WWII veteran on her 100th birthday on Long Island.Irene Haber, of Bethpage, was a nurse at Plainview Hospital when it first opened -- and in honor of her birthday and service, the hospital organized a drive-by parade on Tuesday.Staff members, fellow veterans, bikers, neighbors and local police and fire departments all lined up to wish Haber a very happy birthday."I think they all love me so they must've come out because I didn't send invitations, that's for sure," Haber said.Haber was a first lieutenant in the Army. She was born in Pennsylvania, but started over in New York City after WWII.That's when she met her husband."I was looking in the window and he came by and we started to talk and that was it," she said.Her son said she worked at Central General Hospital at night and took care of him during the day to make sure he stayed out of trouble."And after that she became a school nurse at Elwood," son David Haber said.So how does a centenarian top this for next year's birthday?"I don't think I will see it," Haber said. "I hope I do but I don't know. I never dreamed I'd go to 100 though."