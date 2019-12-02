Society

Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments

Amazon is pulling some Christmas ornaments from its website because the items had images of the former Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz.

The products included tree decorations, a bottle opener and a mouse pad - all displaying scenes where mass killings happened in World War II.

Poland's Auschwitz Memorial tweeted about the merchandise, calling for Amazon to remove the items from its website.

Amazon did remove the products that were offered by third-party sellers.

In a statement, Amazon said, "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account."

The Auschwitz Memorial is now pushing other retailers to get rid of the products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyamazonnazisholocaustchristmasshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Updated snow totals for winter storm
States of emergency as snow accumulates across NY area
Snow update: Will NYC public schools be open Tuesday?
Travel advisory: Roads treacherous, mass transit urged
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8
Show More
Police investigating shooting that left 3 wounded in Brooklyn
Remy Ma assault charges dropped in Brittney Taylor incident
Lawsuit: Ex-Cardinal abused boy in New Jersey in 1990s
Cleanup continues after sewage backup floods Queens homes
Police: LI man held boy at knifepoint, demanded sex acts from woman
More TOP STORIES News