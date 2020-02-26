Annual memorial honors fallen NYPD officer in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An annual tradition honoring a fallen NYPD officer continued in Queens.A memorial was held for Officer Edward Byrne 32 years after his murder.The 22-year-old officer was shot and killed while sitting in his police cruiser back in 1988.Each year a memorial is held at the spot in Jamaica where he was killed.Byrne's murder sparked the city's war against the drug trade.----------