JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An annual tradition honoring a fallen NYPD officer continued in Queens.
A memorial was held for Officer Edward Byrne 32 years after his murder.
The 22-year-old officer was shot and killed while sitting in his police cruiser back in 1988.
Each year a memorial is held at the spot in Jamaica where he was killed.
Byrne's murder sparked the city's war against the drug trade.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Annual memorial honors fallen NYPD officer in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News