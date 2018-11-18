SOCIETY

Anthony Johnson helps serve Thanksgiving turkeys to homeless in NJ

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Thanksgiving is just days away.

In the spirit of the holiday, many people this weekend will take time to help out those less fortunate.

At St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Paterson, volunteers had hot pots full of turkeys. They cooked them up, then served them to the homeless.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson and Photographer Bill White were there to lend a helping hand.

Kids volunteered as well.

There was also a heartwarming demonstration from the children and volunteers about how generosity is part of the Thanksgiving spirit.

