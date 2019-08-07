Society

Artist dreams up 'A New Yorker's Guide to Chicago'

By Blanca Rios
CHICAGO -- One artist's take on a map of Chicago is causing quite the buzz on the internet.

Illustrator Frank Okay dreamt up the map entitled "A New Yorker's Guide to Chicago".

Frank Okay, as he goes by, is originally from the Chicagoland and is married to a New Yorker.

"My whole life I've just been obsessed with the way cities work and how people live," said Okay.

An illustrator for about 12 years, Okay says he draws mostly buildings and posters for bands.

"Over the past couple of years I found myself constantly walking around being like this reminds me of this area in Chicago, or this reminds of this analogous thing in Chicago," he said.

Okay says he knows drawing an absolute perfect comparison is impossible.

"There are no two cities that you can draw a one-to-one comparison because every city has a different history and culture," said Okay.

Several Chicagoans were quick to form their own opinion about the map.







Okay says he did it for fun but the response has been overwhelming.

"I understand people's frustration, your city is a really special thing," said Okay.

But for the time being he says he's going to let the internet do its thing.

"It will disappear into the noise eventually," said Okay.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyillinoischicagoartnew yorktravelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman raped at Brooklyn park; suspect caught on camera
Times Square panic: Not a shooting, but a backfiring motorcycle
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Strong thunderstorms today
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Teen who fatally stabbed classmate near school gets 17 years
Toilet explodes after lightning strikes septic tank
Shannon's Law: Making mammograms affordable to more women
Show More
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
New bike lanes fast-tracked for Brooklyn after cyclist's death
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News