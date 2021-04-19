Society

Be Kind: 'Vaccine Angels' help people overcome language barriers, make appointment for shot

GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two high school students on Long Island are putting their language skills to good use to be kind and help people overcome language barriers when making appointments for a COVID vaccine.

Harvey Long and Amber Sun are sophomores at Great Neck South High. They have started a service called 'New York Vaccine Angels' to help people who speak Chinese or Spanish navigate the vaccine appointment process.



"When I was vaccinating my grandparents back a long time ago I realized how hard the system was to navigate, and I realized that it wasn't the same for a lot of people around the area and I realized that even though like more and more vaccines are getting opened up, people are still having a hard time, especially those people in Chinatown in Flushing," said Sun.

So far, the teens have helped make more than 50 appointments, and they are recruiting more angels so they can expand the number of languages in which they officer assistance.

"It's such a great opportunity and gift, an honor to be able to provide grandparents with the opportunity to see their grandchildren for the first time in over a year," said Long.

