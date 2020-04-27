Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honored those on the frontline of COVID-19 with a formation flight over New York City and New Jersey Tuesday.

The salute in the skies from the Air Force and Navy honored of healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel.

Flyovers in Newark, New York City and surrounding boroughs will started at noon and lasted approximately 35 minutes.

Some spectacular images were captured on the ground.









"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience," said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. "Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together."

The formation flights will also happen over the Philadelphia area later Tuesday.

This mission, the first of several planned over the coming weeks, is the culmination of more than a month of planning and coordination between the two teams and numerous city and government offices.

