Coronavirus News: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers

The salute in the skies from the Air Force and Navy honored of healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel.
Flyovers in Newark, New York City and surrounding boroughs will started at noon and lasted approximately 35 minutes.
Some spectacular images were captured on the ground.
The @BlueAngels & @AFThunderbirds fly over NYC!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/igjDpajYav— Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) April 28, 2020
Lifting spirits and saying thank you to those health care heroes and first responders today. @BlueAngels @AFThunderbirds @ABC7NY @usairforce @USNavy #NYC #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/T1BvcCepl1— Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) April 28, 2020
OPERATION AMERICA STRONG— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) April 28, 2020
Flyover for Frontlinershttps://t.co/BCPQQ8CUQ8#abc7ny pic.twitter.com/kJVWBnp1Qb
.@AFThunderbirds @BlueAngels fly over #Brooklyn to honor #FrontLineHeroes #NYC @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/PZFS9jsmnB— Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) April 28, 2020
"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience," said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. "Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together."
The formation flights will also happen over the Philadelphia area later Tuesday.
This mission, the first of several planned over the coming weeks, is the culmination of more than a month of planning and coordination between the two teams and numerous city and government offices.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address