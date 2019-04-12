Body of fallen FDNY firefighter, Marine returns to U.S. soil

WATCH: Body of Staff Sgt. Slutman returns to American soil
Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, 43, was killed during active duty in Afghanistan.
For 15 years, Slutman was part of Ladder 27 Engine 46, and there is heartbreak, knowing their brother is home - but not the way he should have been.
With heavy hearts, fellow firefighters waited for him, then said a short prayer before his flag-draped coffin. as it arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
Staff Sgt. Slutman was a husband, a father and a fighter, but in the end lost his life on Monday. He was a man who had a passion to fight fires and fight for lives. Slutman proved it in 2014 - he did not miss a beat when he arrived at a fire in the Bronx and saved a woman's life from her living room.
Slutman was a man who you wanted on your team, knowing you were covered. He was a national hero, and a New York hero.
