Body of fallen FDNY firefighter, Marine returns to U.S. soil

Naveen Dhaliwal has more from Claremont.

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- The body of a fallen FDNY firefighter and Marine killed overseas early this week was back on American soil Thursday night.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, 43, was killed during active duty in Afghanistan.

For 15 years, Slutman was part of Ladder 27 Engine 46, and there is heartbreak, knowing their brother is home - but not the way he should have been.

With heavy hearts, fellow firefighters waited for him, then said a short prayer before his flag-draped coffin. as it arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Staff Sgt. Slutman was a husband, a father and a fighter, but in the end lost his life on Monday. He was a man who had a passion to fight fires and fight for lives. Slutman proved it in 2014 - he did not miss a beat when he arrived at a fire in the Bronx and saved a woman's life from her living room.

Slutman was a man who you wanted on your team, knowing you were covered. He was a national hero, and a New York hero.

More TOP STORIES News