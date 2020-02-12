Brooklyn Ballet to perform classic ballet 'Pas de Quatre' with multi-ethnic cast

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A dance school in Brooklyn is promoting inclusivity and diversity -- and making history -- with its take on a classic ballet.
The Brooklyn Ballet's upcoming performance of Pas de Quatre will be danced by four multi-ethnic and diverse ballerinas.
The dancers are Paunika Jones, who is African American and Native American; Christine Sawyer, who is Japanese, black and Cuban; Courtney Cochran, who is African American and Irish; and Miku Kawamura, who is Japanese.
The ballerinas will be outfitted in tutus that reflect their skin tones.
The Brooklyn Ballet says Pas de Quatre originally premiered in 1845 and has traditionally been performed by white dancers wearing white tutus.
The school says it is the first time the ballet will be performed by a multi-cultural cast.
The performance is the brainchild of Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson, whose work is focused on challenging conventions and making works like this relevant to today's cultural landscape.
The performance is part of the Brooklyn Ballet's winter season it is calling "Revisionist History 2."
With five performances, February 13-16, Brooklyn Ballet's Season takes place in The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Actors Fund Arts Center in Downtown Brooklyn.
For tickets and more information, visit the Brooklyn Ballet's website.
