NEW YORK --Critics are taking to social media because of a new toy that lets you build a wall.
The Lego look-alike playset called MAGA: Build the Wall comes with a President Trump figure wearing a "Make America Great Again" hard hat.
The toy is labeled for kids 5 and up, but the conservative gift retailer that is selling it says it's really intended as a novelty item for adults.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts