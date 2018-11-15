SOCIETY

MAGA Build the Wall toy with President Trump figurine causing controversy

The Lego look-alike playset includes a President Trump figure wearing a MAGA hard hat.

NEW YORK --
Critics are taking to social media because of a new toy that lets you build a wall.

The Lego look-alike playset called MAGA: Build the Wall comes with a President Trump figure wearing a "Make America Great Again" hard hat.

The toy is labeled for kids 5 and up, but the conservative gift retailer that is selling it says it's really intended as a novelty item for adults.

