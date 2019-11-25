Society

Bystanders, NYPD jump into action to save two trapped in burning car on Staten Island

By
OAKWOOD, Staten Island (WABC) -- It was an incredible act of bravery and heroism after two NYPD officers and two bystanders jumped into action to save two people trapped in a burning car on Staten Island.

Jim Tucciarelli, 67, was driving home Saturday night when he saw a vehicle in flames. He heard crying from the woman in the front passenger seat, and immediately went to rescue her.

"I'm not a hero or anything. We're human beings - anybody would do that," said Tucciarelli

Tucciarelli says the vehicle was starting to fill up with smoke.

"She said he couldn't move her leg. I said, 'it may hurt, but I'll move it for you' - I got her leg around," he added.

As he was carrying her out, another neighbor arrived to help.

"My faith in humanity has been restored. My neighbor who is not even well himself, literally pulled her out on his own," said Kim Schwartz.

Once the passenger was safely out, Tucciarelli tells Eyewitness News he raced back in for the woman's boyfriend, who was unconscious in the driver's seat.

"I was able to reach in and unbuckle the seatbelt. Flames coming through floorboard, vehicle starting to fill up with dark smoke. I was starting to choke. I couldn't breathe - I had to get out of the vehicle," said Tucciarelli.

Thankfully, that is when an officer arrived, broke open the window, got the smoke out, and rescued the driver.

Residents in the Oakwood section of Staten Island complain that the sharp s-turn along Mill Road is treacherous. They would like to see a speed bump or speed cameras slow down the drivers.

The car burst into flames moments after the couple got out.

Both the victims and the Good Samaritan were rushed to the hospital, where they remained Sunday night.

Tucciarelli says he hopes to be home in time for Thanksgiving.

"I got a lot to be thankful for this year, and I want to spend it with my family," he says.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoakwoodnew york citystaten islandrescuegood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ school district to delay opening Monday due to ransomware attack
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
Must-read stories from the weekend
NYPD steps up patrols in Times Square following social media threat
Show More
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Family issues statement 6 months after CT mom disappeared
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
More TOP STORIES News