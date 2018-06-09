CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --There was a very special birthday celebration Saturday in the Bronx for a little boy who has made a remarkable recovery after being shot in the head on his birthday last year.
Jaheem Hunter turned six years old this week.
His birthday party was held on the same street in the Claremont section where a stray bullet nearly ended his life one year ago.
His family says the party is also to thank the community members who supported them during a very difficult time.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts