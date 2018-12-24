NEW YORK (WABC) --Some families in the Tri-State area were surprised Monday night with the news that their layaways had been paid before Christmas.
The non-profit 'Pay Away the Layaway' raised more than $350,000 in the last four days through its partnership with Good Morning America to pay off layaway balances that include gifts for children.
Shoppers at the Burlington Store in Chelsea were among those delighted on Christmas Eve to find out their balances had been paid off.
The 'Layaway Angels' have also visited Army & Air Force and Navy Exchange stores, paying balances for hundreds of military families.
If you would like to donate, visit Pay Away the Layaway.
