Comedian goes viral for toddler bedtime routine video

It's a video that many parents can relate to.

In the moment, it may seem far from funny, but one comedian's take on the lengths kids will go to delay bedtime is very funny.



Shaun Johnson's "why-are-you-out-of-bed" video is resonating around the internet, and it's not hard to see why.



Johnson tells Action News he doesn't have kids, but that his nieces and nephews provide "plenty of inspiration".

The nightly bed time routine, as seen through the eyes of a comedian.

Maybe next time this happens in your house, perhaps even tonight, instead of getting mad, you will think of this and laugh.

