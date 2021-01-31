Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteers at pop-up food pantry on Staten Island

Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteered at the event at PS 57 on Staten Island.
The food pantry was organized by the Food Bank for New York City.
There was enough food to feed 500 families.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Food Bank has nearly doubled the amount of food it gives away.
ALSO READ | Remembering award-winning actress Cicely Tyson and her NYC roots
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip