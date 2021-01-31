Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteers at pop-up food pantry on Staten Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10111091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has more on the life and legacy of groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

PARK HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- It was a pop-up food pantry with star power.Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteered at the event at PS 57 on Staten Island.The food pantry was organized by the Food Bank for New York City.There was enough food to feed 500 families.Since the start of the pandemic, the Food Bank has nearly doubled the amount of food it gives away.----------