Society

Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteers at pop-up food pantry on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
PARK HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- It was a pop-up food pantry with star power.

Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteered at the event at PS 57 on Staten Island.

The food pantry was organized by the Food Bank for New York City.

There was enough food to feed 500 families.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Food Bank has nearly doubled the amount of food it gives away.

