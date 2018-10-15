SOCIETY

Community meeting held to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline' incident in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on the community meeting held to discuss the 'Cornerstore Caroline' incident.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams hosted a community conversation Monday evening about last week's "Cornerstore Caroline" incident.

During the incident, a white woman, Teresa Klein, falsely accused a 9-year-old black boy of grabbing her backside at a deli in Flatbush.

"I want the cops here right now," Klein is seen yelling on witness cell phone video. "I was sexually assaulted by a child!"

In what has since become a viral video on social media, Klein begged for police to be sent immediately, prompting terrified cries from the boy and his younger sister as they held onto their mom.

Flatbush resident Jason Littlejohn captured the entire exchange that followed and says police never came. He now questions if Klein ever made a call and if she understands the gravity of her accusations.

"That was the most gut-wrenching thing that I've seen in my life with a little boy crying like that, and obviously knew he didn't do anything," Littlejohn said.

Meanwhile, Klein returned to the bodega Friday and watched the surveillance video inside the store along with the press. The footage clearly shows the boy's hands in plain sight, and it was his book bag that accidentally grazed her.

"I was wrong," Klein admitted. "Young man, I don't know your name, but I'm sorry."

Klein, who has lived in Flatbush for four years, claims she has received an overwhelming amount of phone calls and threats since the incident. She also maintains the boy's mother claimed to be a cop and threatened her life, and she still would like to pursue charges.

"I called 911 because this woman was very aggressive," Klein said.

The meeting was held at the same Flatbush deli to discuss racial tolerance. The 9-year-old boy was in attendance along with his mother and sister.

Watch the meeting below:


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysurveillanceFlatbushNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
SOCIETY
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
Creative parents turn toy cars into 'post-apocalypse mobiles'
Check out this 'Back to the Future'-inspired kids' Halloween costume
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 14-year-old boy brings gun to Brooklyn school
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Victim randomly slashed on street: 'I fear for my life'
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
12 Proud Boys, Antifa suspects wanted in clash after GOP speaker
Video shows woman blocking black man from his building
Show More
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Murphy orders probe into handling of sex assault allegation
More News