NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City could host a ticker tape parade to honor 9/11 heroes if a New York congresswoman has her way.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-12th District, sent a letter Friday to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio requesting a parade down the Canyon of Heroes.
Maloney's request comes as the House and Senate both voted to permanently authorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. President Trump plans to sign the bill into law Monday.
"Each day, sadly, brings news of another funeral for one of the men or women who rushed to the aid of their fellow citizens and our country," Maloney wrote. "It is with this in mind, that I request that you host a parade down the Canyon of Heroes in which our city can once again pay proper tribute to those who took care of us on 9/11 and in the days, weeks, and months following the attack."
"Rather than wait for eulogies to honor their service - and the sacrifice of all the 9/11 survivors - let us take this moment to celebrate their legacy of valor while they can be present to participate in it," Maloney continued.
New York City most recently hosted a parade to honor the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team for its World Cup championship. However, the Canyon of Heroes also has a long tradition of honoring military service members and other national heroes.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Congresswoman wants ticker tape parade for 9/11 heroes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News