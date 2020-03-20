Coronavirus: What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a 100% workforce reduction for all non-essential businesses statewide as cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continue to grow.
All non-essential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Essential businesses are not subject to the restriction.
WHAT IS CONSIDERED 'ESSENTIAL?'
1. Essential Health Care Operations, Including:
research and laboratory services
hospitals
walk-in-care health facilities
emergency veterinary and livestock services
elder care
medical wholesale and distribution
home health care workers or aides for the elderly
doctor and emergency dental
nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities
medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers
2. Essential Infrastructure, Including:
utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission
public water and wastewater
telecommunications and data centers
airports/airlines
transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages
hotels, and places of accommodation
3. Essential Manufacturing, Including:
food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages
chemicals
medical equipment/instruments
pharmaceuticals
sanitary products
telecommunications
microelectronics/semi-conductor
agriculture/farms
household paper products
4. Essential Retail, Including:
grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
pharmacies
convenience stores
farmer's markets
gas stations
restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)
hardware and building material stores
5. Essential Services, Including:
trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal
mail and shipping services
laundromats
building cleaning and maintenance
child care services
auto repair
warehouse/distribution and fulfillment
funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries
storage for essential businesses
animal shelters
6. News Media
7. Financial Institutions, Including:
banks
insurance
payroll
accounting
services related to financial markets
8. Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations, Including:
homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
food banks
human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support
9. Construction, Including:
skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers
other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes
10. Defense
defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government
11. Essential Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses, Including:
law enforcement
fire prevention and response
building code enforcement
security
emergency management and response
building cleaners or janitors
general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
automotive repair
disinfection
12. Vendors that Provide Essential Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services:
logistics
technology support for online services
child care programs and services
government owned or leased buildings
essential government services
Houses of worship are not ordered closed however it is strongly recommended no congregate services be held and social distance maintained.
Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet.
