Staten Island couple celebrates 75th anniversary on Valentine's eve

Lauren Glassberg talked to the couple who prove love has no age.

STATEN ISLAND, New York --
Love has no limits, especially when it comes to age. A couple from Staten Island is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Marion and Joe Scaramuzzo tied the knot on February 13, 1943 in Fort McClellan, Alabama. Joe served in the army during World War II.

"Her cousin had a graduation party and I was invited there, and that's when I met her. And I said, 'that's the girl I'm going to marry,'" Joe explained.

Marion worked as a beautician and Joe worked for the sanitation department.

At home, they say they never really fought.

"We talked to one another and that was it. We didn't fight," Marion said.

That's a good way to make it to seven and a half decades.

They were always able to enjoy their passions.

"The main thing was music. Music because my dad played and my mom danced. And they were the happiest when they were playing and dancing," their son, Jim Scaramuzzo, said.

They planned on celebrating their diamond anniversary by heading to dinner with their three sons, seven grandkids and nine great grandkids as well as plenty of family and friends.
