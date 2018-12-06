VIRAL VIDEO

Dad punishes 10-year-old daughter by making her walk 5 miles to school for bullying student

EMBED </>More Videos

A father's punishment for his daughter has gone viral after some say it was too harsh.

By
SWANTON, Ohio --
An Ohio dad is defending his parenting decision after the punishment he handed down to his daughter went viral.

Matt Cox's 10-year-old daughter, Kirsten, was suspended for bullying another student.

Since it was her second offense, he said it needed to never happen again.

"This is my small way of trying to stop it in my household," Cox told WTVG.

He punished his daughter by making her walk five miles to school, over her three-day suspension, in near-freezing temperatures.

"Parents need to hold their kids accountable," Cox said.

He posted the video online and received an overwhelming amount of responses.

To some, the punishment seemed harsh, and Cox said he recognized how it could be perceived, but said he had to correct her behavior.


"I'm not going to be another parent that's just going to brush things under the rug and say 'kids will be kids,'" Cox said.

RELATED: Mom teaches son lesson about bullying with 'I am a bully' shirt

So did the lesson work?

Kirsten said she's learned her lesson, especially since she knows how it feels when people aren't nice.

"I was bullied many times by kids bigger than me," she said.

Cox said he would do it all over again because he believes it made a difference.

"I just want the kids to know that words truly do hurt," he explained. "They cut very deep and have lasting effects. I hope that parents hold their kids accountable."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videosocial mediaparentingbuzzworthyu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL VIDEO
VIDEO: Hang-gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Kindergartners' greeting routine will warm your heart
More viral video
SOCIETY
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
Contest opens for dream wedding at Empire State Building
More Society
Top Stories
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Family of girl hit in police-involved shooting speaks
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
2-alarm house fire in Orange injures 2 people
Show More
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
Search continues for crews of 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan, 1 killed
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
Woman sexually assaulted in front of NYC church, 1 charged
More News